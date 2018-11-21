Nominations Now Open for TechForce Foundation’s Techs Rock Awards

The TechForce Foundation has announced that nominations are now being accepted for its Techs Rock Awards.

The Techs Rock Awards celebrate the nation’s most accomplished transportation technicians in five different categories:

Outstanding Mentor

Rookie of the Year

Die Hard Award

Barrier Buster Award

Pay It Forward Award

Nominees must be professional technicians working full-time in the collision repair, auto, diesel, motorcycle, marine, aviation, restoration or motorsports industries.

Nominations will be accepted until 4:00 PST on Nov. 30, 2018. Finalists receive Snap-on tool vouchers, and the grand champion wins a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona’s auto week.

To nominate, click here.