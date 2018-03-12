NORTHEAST 2018 on Tap this Weekend

NORTHEAST 2018 is just days away, and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is diligently working to put the finishing touches on what is expected to be the largest show in the event’s more than 40-year history.

The event is scheduled for March 16-18 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

NORTHEAST 2018 will mark the debut of Collision P.R.E.P. (Professional Repairer Education Program). Produced by the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA), the educational series boasts a 17-class lineup with some of the industry’s biggest names.

“The curriculum brings together the most relevant and engaging industry issues, presented by the industry representatives that are the most knowledgeable,” AASP/NJ said. “Headlined by attorney Todd Tracy and NORTHEAST mainstay Mike Anderson, these are sessions you’ll be talking about long after NORTHEAST weekend.”

Also new for 2018 is the inaugural show with the NORTHEAST Pavilion, a second level that nearly doubles the show in size. In addition to Collision P.R.E.P. classes, the Pavilion will feature a gourmet food court, world-class vendors, the crash-test vehicles used by Todd Tracy in his recent KARCO Engineering crash tests and more.

NORTHEAST 2018 will feature a number of special guests. Courtesy of Platinum Show Sponsor BASF, attendees will have the chance to meet KC Mathieu (KC’s Paint Shop), Jonathan Goolsby (Goolsby Customs) and Troy Spackman (Legacy Innovations). They also can meet Paul of Paul Jr. Designs exclusively at the ROGO Fastener Co. booth No. 241.

For more information, and to pre-register for free, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.