NSF International Certifies First Automotive Recycler

Pam’s Auto of St. Cloud, Minn., is the first business to attain automotive recycler certification from NSF International, the organization said.

The auto parts distributor met all the requirements for NSF International automotive recycler certification, including traceability, labeling and grading.

PAM’s Auto also met the additional certification requirements for dismantling, stocking, sales and delivery and customer service.

NSF International’s automotive recycler certification provides independent third-party confirmation that automotive recyclers meet federal, state and local recycler requirements.

“The NSF International certification requirements and guidelines align with PAM’s Auto best business practices and business philosophy,” said PAM’s Auto co-owner Pat Huesers. “We feel the future of our business success is supported by NSF International certifications.”

In addition to earning NSF International recycler certification, PAM’s Auto also previously earned NSF International automotive parts distributor certification, meeting requirements in quality and customer service, business liability insurance, traceability, inventory tracking and recall procedures.

“Consumers can purchase PAM’s Auto recycled parts with the assurance that the parts are labeled and graded accurately,” said Bob Frayer, global managing director of NSF International’s Automotive Certification Programs. “The PAM’s Auto commitment to quality and traceability systems was also demonstrated by earning NSF International’s parts distributor certification.”

For successfully meeting all NSF International certification requirements, PAM’s Auto is authorized to use the NSF Certified Automotive Distributor and Recycler marks on its website and in promotional materials and to appear in NSF International’s online certification listings.

PAM’s Auto will undergo annual quality system audits to maintain both certifications.

Supply Chain Certification

In addition to automotive recycler certification, NSF International offers automotive supply chain certification services to ensure the highest-quality parts and services:

Manufacturers or distributors of automotive parts, repair shops and auto recyclers seeking more information about certification can visit nsfautomotive.com or contact NSF International’s automotive certification team at [email protected].

 

