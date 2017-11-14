NSF International Certifies First Automotive Recyclers in Australia

NSF International announced it has issued its first automotive recycler certifications to three companies in Australia. ASV Euro Car Parts in Sydney, Grant Walker Parts in Melbourne and Paradise Auto Parts in Adelaide meet all of the NSF International certification requirements, including grading, operational, labeling and traceability requirements, as well as safety and environmental compliance requirements.

NSF International’s automotive recycler certification provides independent third-party confirmation that automotive recyclers meet national and local recycler requirements including environmental and safety requirements. Additional requirements for certification include having processes in place for vehicle acquisition, dismantling, equipment, parts storage and customer service as well as inventory tracking and recall procedures.

“The National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council supports standards that help the automotive recycling industry enhance their operations from a safety, provenance and environmental perspective,” said Ray Carroll, executive director, National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council. “NSF International certification provides recyclers a means to demonstrate this commitment.”

Recyclers that meet all certification requirements are authorized to use the NSF International Certified Automotive Recycler mark on their website and promotional materials, and are included in NSF International’s online listings. NSF International certified recyclers undergo annual facility audits to maintain certification.

“Being the first Australian recyclers to earn NSF International automotive recycler certification exemplifies ASV Euro Car Parts’, Grant Walker Parts’ and Paradise Auto Parts’ outstanding dedication and commitment to safety, the environment and customer service,” said Bob Frayer, global managing director of NSF International’s Automotive Certification Programs.

Additional information about NSF International’s automotive recycler certification for Australia and New Zealand can be found at nsfautomotive.com or by emailing [email protected]

About NSF International: Founded in 1944, NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent global organization that writes standards, and tests and certifies products for the automotive, food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. In addition to NSF’s automotive recycler certification program, the company is one of the world’s largest automotive registrars to ISO/IATF 16949 via NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR).

