NSF International Implements Five-Year Coating Requirement for NSF Certified Automotive Headlamps

NSF International announced it has added a new requirement for certifying aftermarket headlamps to its Automotive Aftermarket Parts Certification Program, implementing a five-year coating requirement for aftermarket headlamps certified after April 1, 2017. NSF International states that its stringent certification will ensure headlamp lens durability and resistance to weather longer than the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards minimum of three years, providing consumers with quality options when purchasing aftermarket headlamps.

“A headlamp with a longer life that is certified by NSF International to meet the most rigorous requirements for form, fit and function is a great investment when a replacement part is needed,” said Bob Frayer, NSF International global managing director of automotive certification programs. “Today, the average life of a vehicle is over 11 years old, and headlamp replacements can cost more than $1,000. NSF International certified headlamps ensure that superior products are available and can be identified by the NSF International mark.”