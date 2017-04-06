NSF International Introduces Australian, New Zealand Automotive Recycler Certification Program

NSF International is expanding its automotive recycler certification program to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

NSF International’s independent, third-party automotive recycler certification ensures that recyclers meet grading, labeling and traceability requirements as well as Australian and New Zealand recycler regulations for safety, environmental regulatory compliance and recordkeeping.

NSF International will officially launch its Australian and New Zealand automotive recycler certification program during the Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA) Collision Repair Expo, taking place April 6-8 in Melbourne. Bob Frayer, global managing director of NSF International’s Automotive Certification Programs, will be at the expo to discuss the program.

Automotive recyclers and industry experts from Australia and New Zealand worked with NSF International to develop the requirements for the certification program using an open, consensus process in accordance with American National Standards Institute (ANSI) procedures, according to the organization. The program will help insurers, regulators and consumers identify certified automotive recyclers that meet requirements in areas such as safe working practices, environmental compliance and auditing.

Certification ensures that processes are in place and implemented for vehicle acquisition, dismantling equipment, parts storage and sales as well as customer service.

“Independent, third-party certification has the potential to add significant value to the professional automotive recyclers who do things right, and provides for an alternative parts supply chain,” said Rob Bartlett, executive manager, National Partners and Industry, Motor Claims, at Suncorp Insurance. “We strongly support the use of recycled parts both for environmental and overall consumer benefits. We believe that a strong recycling industry is vital for the future of motor repair. NSF International certification of a facility will add confidence that the parts and the supplier are of the highest standard, and those facilities are sourcing parts through legitimate and traceable channels. Repairers can be confident the parts are legally sourced, accurately graded and service levels are industry leading.”

A Point of Differentiation

Recyclers that meet all certification requirements can use the NSF Certified Automotive Recycler mark on their website and promotional materials. NSF International-certified recyclers will be included in NSF International’s online listings and undergo ongoing facility audits to maintain certification.

“With NSF International recycler certification, qualifying recyclers now have a way to differentiate themselves in terms of providing high-quality recycled parts with regular audits of their processes as well as environmental compliance and safe work practices,” Frayer said. “Professional automotive recyclers have invested in their facilities and people to achieve NSF International automotive recycler certification.”

Additional information about NSF’s automotive recycler certification for Australia and New Zealand can be found at nsfautomotive.com or by emailing [email protected].