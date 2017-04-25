NSF International Launches Registration Service for Automotive Mirrors

NSF International announced it has launched a registration service for automotive mirrors based on Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 111: Rear Visibility and on testing requirements for fit and function. Chris Cam Industry Inc. and Yuan Da Auto Mirror Industrial Co., Ltd. (YY) are the first manufacturers to earn this motor vehicle mirror registration.

NSF International’s automotive mirror registration covers driver side and passenger side exterior rearview mirrors. This registration allows companies such as Chris Cam and YY to demonstrate that an independent laboratory tested and evaluated their mirrors to determine compliance with federal regulations and also tested them for fit and functionality.

NSF registered mirrors, which include Chris Cam and YY mirrors, now cover over 200 vehicle applications. Chris Cam, YY and other mirror manufacturers that meet all requirements for this registration will appear in NSF International’s online registration listings, bear the NSF Registered Part mark and will be highlighted in marketing and other promotional materials.

“When distributors, collision repair shops and insurers see a YY mirror with the NSF Registered Part mark, they can be assured that the mirror meets essential requirements for field of view, reflectance and mounting in addition to meeting vibration and blind spot detection requirements,” said Flora Shih, sales manager, Yuan Da Auto Mirror Industrial Co., Ltd. (YY).

Added Brandon Chen, product manager, Chris Cam Industry Inc., “The NSF International registration program helps identify the highest quality mirrors. We are dedicated to manufacturing the best quality aftermarket mirrors, but there has not been a standard for evaluation of aftermarket mirror quality until the NSF International program.”

“Registration by an independent, third-party organization provides added assurance that mirrors on vehicles are meeting federal regulations,” said Bob Frayer, global managing director of Automotive Certification Programs at NSF International. “This is crucial, especially as technology evolves and vehicles become more advanced. NSF International registration provides a cost-effective and timely solution for leading companies like Chris Cam Industry Inc. and Yuan Da Auto Mirror Industrial Co., Ltd. (YY) to demonstrate compliance.”

For additional information about NSF International’s automotive mirror registration, visit NSF International’s website or email [email protected].