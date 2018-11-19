Nu-Look Collision Makes Donation to Deserving Families in Rochester, N.Y.

Body Shop Business
Nu-Look Collision announced that for the seventh consecutive year, it has made a sizeable donation to deserving families in the Rochester area. Nu-Look, in partnership with Monroe 1 BOCES, has selected three families to benefit from this year’s contribution of $6,000 worth of Wegmans gift cards. Over the last seven years, donations have now totaled $42,000 and helped 21 different families.

Beginning the week before Thanksgiving and ending the first week in April, each family will receive a $100 gift card weekly. These gift cards can be used at any Wegmans to purchase food, household items, personal products and even medicine. At the end of the 20-week timeframe, the families will have each received $2,000 in gift cards. To add, 100 percent of the donations go directly to the families.

“We know that many charitable organizations receive a large portion of donations on Thanksgiving or on Christmas, but these families are in need more than two days out of the year,” said Todd Zigrossi, president of Nu-Look Collision. “By spreading the gifts over a 20-week period, we can help them out in the times between the holidays, too.”

Nu-Look and Monroe 1 BOCES chose the three families based on their financial and/or medical hardships.

