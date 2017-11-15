Body Shop Business
Consolidators/boces
ago

Nu-Look Collision Donates $6,000 to Deserving Families

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars

Jim Ellis Automotive Group Shows Appreciation for First Responders

Registration Now Open for National Auto Body Council Annual Golf Fundraiser

Visteon Partners with American Center for Mobility as Founding Member, Driving Development of Autonomous Vehicles

Nu-Look Collision Donates $6,000 to Deserving Families

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

Nu-Look Collision announced that, for the sixth consecutive year, it has made a sizeable donation to deserving families in the Rochester area.

Nu-Look, in partnership with Monroe 1 BOCES, has selected three families to benefit from this year’s contribution of $6,000 worth of Wegmans gift cards. Nu-Look and Monroe 1 BOCES chose the three families based on their financial and/or medical hardships. Over the last five years, donations have totaled $36,000 and helped 18 different families.

Beginning the week before Thanksgiving, and ending the first week in April, each family will receive a $100 gift card weekly. These gift cards can be used at any Wegmans to purchase food, household items, personal products and even medicine. At the end of the 20-week timeframe, the families will have each received $2,000 in gift cards. One hundred percent of the donations go directly to the families.

“We know that many charitable organizations receive a large portion of donations on Thanksgiving or on Christmas, but these families are in need more than two days out of the year,” said Todd Zigrossi, Nu-Look Collision president. “By spreading the gifts over a 20-week period, we can help them out in the times between the holidays, too.”

Show Full Article