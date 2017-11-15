Nu-Look Collision Donates $6,000 to Deserving Families

Nu-Look Collision announced that, for the sixth consecutive year, it has made a sizeable donation to deserving families in the Rochester area.

Nu-Look, in partnership with Monroe 1 BOCES, has selected three families to benefit from this year’s contribution of $6,000 worth of Wegmans gift cards. Nu-Look and Monroe 1 BOCES chose the three families based on their financial and/or medical hardships. Over the last five years, donations have totaled $36,000 and helped 18 different families.

Beginning the week before Thanksgiving, and ending the first week in April, each family will receive a $100 gift card weekly. These gift cards can be used at any Wegmans to purchase food, household items, personal products and even medicine. At the end of the 20-week timeframe, the families will have each received $2,000 in gift cards. One hundred percent of the donations go directly to the families.

“We know that many charitable organizations receive a large portion of donations on Thanksgiving or on Christmas, but these families are in need more than two days out of the year,” said Todd Zigrossi, Nu-Look Collision president. “By spreading the gifts over a 20-week period, we can help them out in the times between the holidays, too.”