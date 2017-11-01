Nu-Look Collision Recognized as a Top 100 Company in Rochester, N.Y.

Nu-Look Collision announced its selection as a Top 100 Company by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

The MSO has been a Top 100 Company for the last three years. This year, the company came in 69th place.

The award, given annually, recognizes the fastest-growing businesses within the Rochester, N.Y., Area. The businesses are judged by how far they have come over the years. The winners were announced on Oct. 24 at the Rochester Riverside Hotel. An awards ceremony was planned for Nov. 2.

“It’s quite an honor to be recognized again this year as one of the fastest growing companies,” said Todd Zigrossi, president of Nu-Look Collision. “As a locally owned business, we believe that we owe our 35 years of success to our loyal customers, the community, and our employees. We have come so far over the years and look forward to expanding even further.”

In 2017, for the first time ever, Nu-Look Collision expanded into the Syracuse area, where the MSO now has two locations.

Among other accomplishments, Nu-Look has been named Best Collision Repair Shop for 15 years in a row by the D&C’s Rochester Choice Awards. Voting for 2017 took place in early October, and the shop is anxiously anticipating the results.