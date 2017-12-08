Body Shop Business
Technology/Autonomous Vehicles
ago

nuTonomy, Lyft Launch Boston Self-Driving Pilot

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

nuTonomy, Lyft Launch Boston Self-Driving Pilot

Zara’s Collision Center Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Two Single Moms

Carolinas Collision Centers Opens New Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Pay-Per-Mile Insurance Carrier Metromile Introduces Direct Repair Program, Automated Claims Processing

CCC Launches Connected-Data Exchange

Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

N.Y. Body Shop Files Lawsuit Against Mercedes-Benz Dealer

Nippon Paint Makes Bid to Buy Axalta

Columbus, Ohio, TV News Investigator Looks at Vehicle Scanning

nuTonomy and Lyft announced a pilot project in which select Lyft passengers in Boston’s Seaport district will be matched with nuTonomy self-driving vehicles when they request rides through the Lyft app.

“Our partnership with Lyft has two goals,” nuTonomy said in a news release. “First, we want to let members of the public experience driverless vehicles firsthand, so they can better understand the impact this new technology will have on their lives. Second, based on feedback from pilot participants, nuTonomy’s engineers will adapt and improve our system, so that we can deliver an autonomous transportation experience that is extremely safe, efficient, and comfortable.”

The pilot project is the first ever between a ride-sharing company and an autonomous-vehicle company in the United States, according to nuTonomy.

In November, Delphi acquired nuTonomy, a provider of software systems for driverless fleets.

Show Full Article