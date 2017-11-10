OEC Donates Computer to Nonprofit Food Pantry in Cleveland

OEConnection (OEC) donated a computer, as well as the time needed for setup and installation, to All Faiths Pantry, a nonprofit organization that delivers nutritious groceries to local low-income seniors and those with physical disabilities.

The organization has been using a refurbished computer for years, and frequently experienced issues with insufficient computer memory, making it time-consuming to complete simple tasks such as printing a document. OEC Enterprise Director Sarah Truman, an All Faiths Pantry board member, noticed the outdated technology and decided to help.

“Giving back to our community is one of the core values of OEC,” said Kathy Golden, OEC chief technology officer. “When we heard about the need for a new computer at All Faiths Pantry, it was a no-brainer for us to donate it to them. We hope it makes a difference in the day-to-day operations of this important organization.”

OEC associates Brandt Ward and Steve Yontz, who work in the company’s IT Operations department, set up the new computer at the food pantry, using company-paid volunteer hours to do so.

“This computer upgrade donation from will be a big help in serving our mission,” All Faiths Pantry Executive Director John Visnauskas said. “We are very grateful for OEC’s generosity, not only in contributing the upgraded system, but expertly setting it all up too! Community partners like OEC make what All Faiths Pantry does possible.”

To learn more about All Faiths Pantry, visit its website.