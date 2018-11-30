OEC Named One of Fastest-Growing Companies in Northeast Ohio

OEConnection LLC (OEC), a top technology employer in Northeast Ohio, announced that it has been named to the Weatherhead 100 list of fastest-growing organizations in Northeast Ohio as a 2018 Centurion Winner. This is the company’s sixth time appearing on the Weatherhead 100 list.

Presented by Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management, Weatherhead 100 is the premier recognition of companies that best exemplify leadership, growth and success in the region. Qualifying Centurion companies must demonstrate measurable revenue growth over the past five years and net sales of $100 million or more in the last year.

“As we celebrate the company’s 18th anniversary in December, it’s amazing to look back at the incredible growth OEC has enjoyed from its days as a start-up to now being recognized as a Centurion,” said Chuck Rotuno, chairman and CEO of OEC. “The future has never been brighter at OEC, with plans to expand our best-in-class data, software and service offerings further into Europe and Asia Pacific in the next few years.”

OEC and other 2018 Weatherhead 100 award winners were honored at a black-tie event on Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.