OEC Named to Prestigious NorthCoast 99 for 14th Consecutive Year

The human resources consulting firm ERC has included OEConnection (OEC) on its annual list of the 99 best places to work in Northeast Ohio, for the 14th consecutive year.

NorthCoast 99 “recognizes great places to work for top-performing people – people that drive results, provide competitive advantages and allow businesses to innovate and grow,” according to ERC’s NorthCoast 99 website. Applicants are evaluated based on policies and practices relating to the attraction and retention of top performers, as well as data collected from employee surveys.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a great workplace for 14 years straight,” said Amy French, OEC executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “This award is dedicated to our associates who work to grow our business and enhance our company culture each and every day.

“We take great pride in being a top workplace and continuously assess and revamp company programs, practices and policies in order to improve our culture year over year.”