Body Shop Business
Awards/OEConnection
ago

OEC Named to Prestigious NorthCoast 99 for 14th Consecutive Year

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

National Auto Body Council Invites Industry Professionals to Attend Northeast Regional Golf Fundraiser

Texas Couple Drops ‘Neighbor from Hell’ Lawsuit Against State Farm

OEC Named to Prestigious NorthCoast 99 for 14th Consecutive Year

More than 1,500 People to Attend 1NE CARSTAR North America Conference

NTSB Schedules September Meeting to Determine Cause of 2016 Tesla Autopilot Crash

Dallas Couple Seeking $1 Million from Auto Body Shop that Glued Roof to Car: Lawsuit

Allstate: 500 Claims Adjusters Replaced by QuickFoto App

‘Neighbor from Hell’: State Farm Forced Auto Body Shop to Glue Car Roof, Lawsuit Contends

Nationwide Promotes Safe Driving Through Usage-Based Insurance Program

Insurance-Fraud Ringleader Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Staging Wrecks, Filing ‘Paper Collisions’

The human resources consulting firm ERC has included OEConnection (OEC) on its annual list of the 99 best places to work in Northeast Ohio, for the 14th consecutive year.

NorthCoast 99 “recognizes great places to work for top-performing people – people that drive results, provide competitive advantages and allow businesses to innovate and grow,” according to ERC’s NorthCoast 99 website. Applicants are evaluated based on policies and practices relating to the attraction and retention of top performers, as well as data collected from employee surveys.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a great workplace for 14 years straight,” said Amy French, OEC executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “This award is dedicated to our associates who work to grow our business and enhance our company culture each and every day.

“We take great pride in being a top workplace and continuously assess and revamp company programs, practices and policies in order to improve our culture year over year.”

Show Full Article