OEC and R.O. Writer Announce Software Integration

OEConnection (OEC) has announced integration capabilities between RepairLink, a solution for OE parts ecommerce and sourcing for repair shops, and R.O. Writer shop management software.

The integration will allow shops to stay within their existing R.O. Writer software to procure OEM parts.

“We are excited to work with R.O. Writer to make it easier for shops to access OE parts through their automotive dealers,” said Jon Palazzo, OEC vice president and general manager, mechanical. “As vehicles become more sophisticated, and part designs more complex and difficult to replicate, shops need and want better access to OE parts. This includes a gamut of mechanical and collision parts, as well as OE captive parts uniquely offered through RepairLink.”

Through this seamless sharing of information between the two systems, shops will have access to OE parts and data in their R.O. Writer shop management software to populate quotes and place orders, according to Cleveland-based OEC. More than 6,000 shops in the United States will be able to activate the integration by the end of the year.

“We want to provide our shops with a full suite of part offerings and make it easier for them to procure the parts they need,” said Richard Forness, R.O. Writer vice president. “By integrating with OEC’s RepairLink solution, we are able to streamline the workflow of our shops and give them access to best-in-class OEM data and the single largest footprint for OEM parts supply.”