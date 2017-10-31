Body Shop Business
Repair/Parts Procurement
ago

OEC and R.O. Writer Announce Software Integration

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

ALLDATA Collision Advantage Wins a SEMA New Product Award

SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Holds Silent Auction Featuring Custom-Painted Hoods from Leading Vehicle Painters

CCC Introduces Open, Integrated Solution for Collision Repair Diagnostic Scanning

PPG Partners with Joey Logano Foundation, Team Penske for Colorful Communities Project at The Relatives in Charlotte

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

OEConnection (OEC) has announced integration capabilities between RepairLink, a solution for OE parts ecommerce and sourcing for repair shops, and R.O. Writer shop management software.

The integration will allow shops to stay within their existing R.O. Writer software to procure OEM parts.

“We are excited to work with R.O. Writer to make it easier for shops to access OE parts through their automotive dealers,” said Jon Palazzo, OEC vice president and general manager, mechanical. “As vehicles become more sophisticated, and part designs more complex and difficult to replicate, shops need and want better access to OE parts. This includes a gamut of mechanical and collision parts, as well as OE captive parts uniquely offered through RepairLink.”

Through this seamless sharing of information between the two systems, shops will have access to OE parts and data in their R.O. Writer shop management software to populate quotes and place orders, according to Cleveland-based OEC. More than 6,000 shops in the United States will be able to activate the integration by the end of the year.

“We want to provide our shops with a full suite of part offerings and make it easier for them to procure the parts they need,” said Richard Forness, R.O. Writer vice president. “By integrating with OEC’s RepairLink solution, we are able to streamline the workflow of our shops and give them access to best-in-class OEM data and the single largest footprint for OEM parts supply.”

Show Full Article