OEC Selected to Provide Toyota Motor North America with Mechanical Parts Marketing Program

OEConnection LLC (OEC), in partnership with Toyota Motor North America, announced it is launching a comprehensive mechanical parts ordering and fulfillment program. The program interfaces through the OEC RepairLink solution for Toyota dealers in the U.S.

With the “Toyota Mechanical Parts Program,” powered by RepairLink, Toyota dealers can offer exclusive pricing support to their mechanical repair shop customers on program parts through the online technology.

“With similar OEM programs, we have seen a significant lift in program parts sales year over year,” said Jon Palazzo, OEC general manager, Mechanical. “The program achieved those results by giving the shop the best price while sourcing parts. We’re glad Toyota sees the value in this strategy, as well.”

Another benefit is the loyal RepairLink customers built through the solution, which benefits all OEM dealers using the system.

“Shops coming to the RepairLink website to order program parts notice that the OE part prices are comparable to aftermarket parts across the board,” said Palazzo. “As a result, they end up ordering more OE parts at the best available price.”

Toyota introduced the program to dealers at its annual meeting in May. “Our dealers are looking forward to offering their wholesale parts customers online access to their parts pricing and availability,” said George Irving, national manager of Wholesale Parts, TMNA. “Many dealers are asking when they can get started on the program. We think this will help our dealers’ independent repair facility partners to use Toyota Genuine parts on the mechanical side.”