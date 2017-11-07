OEC Wins 2017 Automotive Global Award for Jaguar Land Rover Electronic Parts Catalog

OEConnection LLC (OEC) has won the coveted Automotive Global Award for its next-generation electronic parts catalog (EPC) designed for Jaguar Land Rover.

The Automotive Global Awards recognize individuals and organizations who have excelled in the automotive logistics, purchasing and supply chain sectors. Clifford Thames, an OEC company, received the award for excellent teamwork in executing a new technology that streamlines operations.

The Jaguar Land Rover EPC is an application used by OEM/VM-authorized retailers to identify service parts for the repair, maintenance and customization of vehicles.

Core features of any EPC include vehicle identification number (VIN) lookup, navigation of parts catalogs, searches and illustrations. The Jaguar Land Rover EPC enhanced these features with improved accuracy, navigation and user experience by collaborating across organizations, pushing the product and delivery teams to new heights and adopting new methodologies.

In less than nine months, the OEC team was able to deliver a transformational EPC with enhanced functions, navigation and search for greater accuracy in parts identification for both Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

Importantly, the Jaguar Land Rover EPC combines two separate EPCs (one for Jaguar, one for Land Rover) into one cohesive EPC that makes it easy for the parts department to quickly find the right part, according to OEC.

“We are extremely honored to win this distinguished award,” remarked Chuck Rotuno, chairman and CEO of Cleveland-based OEC. “It’s a testament to the outstanding efforts of a dedicated team of professionals who care a great deal about making their solutions the absolute best in the industry.”

The rollout of the new EPC to all Jaguar Land Rover retailers globally is nearing completion, with every retailer scheduled to be transitioned by the end of the year.

“With significantly more Jaguar Land Rover vehicles on the road, there is an increased demand for parts to service, maintain, repair and customize vehicles,” said Calvin Barnett, OEC chief sales officer – Europe & Asia. “Therefore, it was imperative the parts information provided to the retail network was best-in-class and consistent across both Jaguar and Land Rover brands. Our EPC makes sure that is the case and supports Jaguar Land Rover’s wider initiative of supporting and creating dual franchised dealerships across the globe. By working closely together and engaging throughout the process, the teams at OEC and Jaguar Land Rover were able to deliver an EPC to be proud of.”