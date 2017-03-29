OEC, the leading parts ecommerce technology provider for OEM distribution networks, announced it has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for the ninth year. The Center of Excellence Award recognizes quality and cost efficiency of contact centers throughout North America by evaluating their key metrics against industry peers.

Based on objective and quantitative metrics that are audited and validated by researchers from BenchmarkPortal, the Center of Excellence designation is awarded to customer service call centers that rank in the top 10 percent of call centers surveyed.

“Our customer support functions continue to differentiate OEC from other software providers in the automotive technology space and strive to make our customers more successful,” said Paul Johnson, OEC executive vice president and chief customer officer. “Receiving this certification for nine years is quite an achievement.”

Added Jim Kynkor, OEC manager, Customer Support, “Congratulations to our team that worked so hard for this award. It is an honor to be recognized among the best in the industry, and I would be remiss if I did not commend the dedication and service of our associates who made this achievement possible.”

“We certified OEC’s customer care operations as a Center of Excellence after evaluating the company’s effectiveness and efficiency in interacting with their customers,” said Bruce Belfiore, CEO of BenchmarkPortal. “We applaud their commitment to superior customer service.”