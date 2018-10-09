OEM Aluminum Demand Predicted to More than Double by 2025

A senior executive from Novelis, the world’s largest maker of rolled aluminum products, has predicted that demand for OE aluminum will more than double by 2025, according to a Reuters article.

“Typically what we see is an increase of aluminum percentage of the (automotive) body, which is why we’re projecting to grow from 1.5 million tons of aluminum demand this year to 3.5 million tons a year in 2025,” said Pierre Labat, vice president of global automotive at Novelis, told Reuters.

The trend is being driven by surging growth in Asia, as well as automakers using more aluminum to replace high-strength steel and combine it with other materials to produce lighter vehicles.

Of the estimated 1.5 million tons of global automotive body sheet demand in 2018, Asia accounted for only about 10 percent, or about 150,000 tons, Labat told Reuters.

However, Asia is expected to be the fastest-growing region in coming years and match European demand by 2025.

“China and the rest of Asia will almost grow from 10 percent to one third of global demand,” he said to Reuters.

