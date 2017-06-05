Body Shop Business
Repair/Vehicle Technology
ago

OEM Repair Procedures, Recalibration Discussed in Video from PPG MVP Conference

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The PPG MVP Business Solutions Group has released a new video capturing the “Tip of the Technology Iceberg” OEM panel session from the 2017 PPG MVP Conference.

The panel discussion featured representatives from Audi, Toyota, Mazda and asTech discussing their positions on OEM repair procedures, system diagnostics and recalibration.

“In this video, you’ll hear from the experts as they take a deeper dive into the hundreds of onboard systems on today’s vehicles, any of which can be affected by a collision, including the repair process itself,” PPG said in a news release. “Watch as this distinguished panel fields tough questions from some of the highest-performing collision repair shops in the country.”

This video is now available online at the PPG MVP Business Solutions YouTube channel.

 

