ASA of Ohio and Centerline CARSTAR Collision to Host Scan Tool Workshop April 6
The Automotive Service Association of Ohio and Centerline CARSTAR Collision in Strongsville, Ohio, will be hosting a scan tool workshop titled, “Why and When to Pull Diagnostic Trouble Codes,” on April 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
In this 90-minute workshop, Jake Rodenroth of Collision Diagnostic Services will tell collision repairers how to best utilize the latest scanning technology. Rodenroth will provide participants with a live demonstration of the asTech tool and will also cover the following:
- New vehicle technologies, including technologies that are coming out
- When a pre- and post-repair scan is necessary and how to explain to insurers/customers with OEM data
- Working with comfort/convenience features (i.e. keyless entry, bluetooth, navigation)
- Occupancy detection systems
- Introduction to the asTech diagnostic interface
- Live demo of asTech
- Q & A session
The fee for ASA Ohio members is $25; $45 for non-members. Visit www.asaohio.org to register. For more information, contact Matt Dougher at (513) 659-5324 or [email protected].