ASA of Ohio and Centerline CARSTAR Collision to Host Scan Tool Workshop April 6

ASA of Ohio and Centerline CARSTAR Collision to Host Scan Tool Workshop April 6

The Automotive Service Association of Ohio and Centerline CARSTAR Collision in Strongsville, Ohio, will be hosting a scan tool workshop titled, “Why and When to Pull Diagnostic Trouble Codes,” on April 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

In this 90-minute workshop, Jake Rodenroth of Collision Diagnostic Services will tell collision repairers how to best utilize the latest scanning technology. Rodenroth will provide participants with a live demonstration of the asTech tool and will also cover the following:

  • New vehicle technologies, including technologies that are coming out
  • When a pre- and post-repair scan is necessary and how to explain to insurers/customers with OEM data
  • Working with comfort/convenience features (i.e. keyless entry, bluetooth, navigation)
  • Occupancy detection systems
  • Introduction to the asTech diagnostic interface
  • Live demo of asTech
  • Q & A session

The fee for ASA Ohio members is $25; $45 for non-members. Visit www.asaohio.org to register. For more information, contact Matt Dougher at (513) 659-5324 or [email protected].

