Ohio Body Shop Improves Efficiency with Help of Air Quality Grant

A new paint booth can significantly increase throughput, as well as provide invisible benefits such as cleaner air in the body shop and surrounding community. One body shop that has benefitted from the addition of a new paint booth is K-Ceps Auto Body, a family-owned business in Johnstown, Ohio.

With a spraybooth that included a 200,000 BTU furnace, K-Ceps Auto Body was essentially operating at zero-percent heat efficiency. Interested in protecting the environment for customers, employees and the community, the family at K-Ceps started looking into new paint booth options. With the help of their paint supplier, Ohio Auto Kolor, and GFS distributor, Tim Fondy of Midwest Spray Booths, K-Ceps learned about a grant through the Clean Air Resource Center (CARC) that could help offset the cost of purchasing a new paint booth.

Run by the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority (OAQDA), the Clean Air Resource Center is a program developed to help make clean air compliance more affordable for small businesses. Upon completing the necessary application procedures, K-Ceps was approved for financing to purchase and install a new, air regulation compliant Ultra XD Paint Booth with eco options and LOGIC control panel from Global Finishing Solutions (GFS).

Since the paint booth was installed in May, K-Ceps’ production has nearly doubled. They’re now putting four to five cars through the booth each day, with a total of 20 or more cars a week. When asked about the production, K-Ceps’ manager, Chris Speck said, “It’s super efficient. Once it gets hot, it stays hot. I was skeptical on the waterborne drying capabilities at first, but it’s faster than our painter – it’s incredible. We could not be happier.”

Read the full article at gfsboothblog.com.