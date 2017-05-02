Body Shop Business
Ohio Software Provider Wins Regional Award for MyPriceLink

Richfield, Ohio-based OEConnection (OEC) recently received an award for its MyPriceLink software, which enables collision repairers to purchase OE parts for all automotive makes and models.

Recognized during the 11th annual Best of Tech Awards in downtown Cleveland, OEC received the Best Software Device/Product award. Other finalists included Dakota Software, Hyland Software and MRI Software.

“We are very proud to receive this prestigious award,” said Chuck Rotuno, OEC chairman and CEO. “MyPriceLink is the largest project OEC has worked on since our company was founded in the year 2000, and the recognition is a testament to the dedication of our associates to providing top-notch technology solutions to better serve our automotive customers.”

OHTec, which established and hosted the awards with the Greater Cleveland Partnership, named OEC its Tech Company of the Year in 2015.

“OEC is leading the charge to shine a spotlight on the tech industry in Northeast Ohio,” said Dean Brainard, executive director of OHTec. “It’s great to see software being developed here in Northeast Ohio that has national impact, such as MyPriceLink.”

