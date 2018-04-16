Body Shop Business
Omnicraft Now Offers A/C Parts for Non-Ford/Lincoln Repairs

Omnicraft announced that it now provides A/C parts for non-Ford/Lincoln vehicles, specifically condensers, evaporators, compressors, accumulators and receiver driers.

“Omnicraft is introducing parts for A/C repairs,” said Denise Kora, Ford North America Underhood Manager. “These parts are rigorously tested for durability and performance to meet or exceed industry standards. They are exactly what technicians and shops need to keep customers satisfied.”

Omnicraft A/C parts are approved and backed by Ford Motor Company and have a limited lifetime warranty with unlimited mileage, labor included and no commercial exceptions. Some of the features of the A/C condensers include:

  • Designed to meet optimum heat-transfer/rejection performance requirements
  • Precise dimensional design and production standards help provide a trouble-free installation
  • Designed to help maximize radiator airflow and maintain optimum engine-cooling capabilities
  • Engineering attention to core thickness, fin pitch and tube construction provides optimum performance levels and keeps the A/C running cold
  • Tested to help provide long-life reliability and performance
  • Helium leak test to ensure structural integrity
  • Rugged pressure, vibration and damage resistance tests establish core integrity and surpass real-world driving conditions
  • Systematic quality checks throughout production minimize defects
  • Zinc diffusion layer helps prevent corrosion from severe weather

The list of available parts from Omnicraft is projected to grow to 8,000 for even more customer convenience. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln dealership.

