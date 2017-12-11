Body Shop Business
Repair/Arthur Tussik
One-Man Russian Body Shop Repairs Collision-Damaged Vehicles on YouTube – And People Are Watching

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Arthur Tussik is an internet sensation.

Tussik has posted dozens of videos showing him repairing collision-damaged vehicles, set to a dance-club soundtrack. And people are watching.

Tussik’s YouTube page has more than 185,000 subscribers, and his Nov. 5 video of a BMW 7 repair has garnered nearly 1.9 million views. A number of his other videos – and there are many of them – have amassed views in the hundreds of thousands.

While the popular video series might seem like a great opportunity to educate consumers about the collision repair process, some of Tussik’s techniques could make U.S. shop owners and technicians cringe.

For one thing, amidst all the measuring, hammering and welding, Tussik (at least in the videos we watched) doesn’t perform any pre- or post-repair diagnostic scans or recalibrations to ensure that the vehicle’s electronics are functioning properly. Nor does he appear to reference any OE repair procedures (although that very well could be happening off-camera).

Tussik’s skill and craftsmanship are admirable. But if he’s sending the message that collision repairs can be performed by anyone other than a trained professional following OE specifications, he might be doing the industry a disservice.

Watch and let us know what you think.

  • Becky Wegner-Kempl

    um, first thing I saw was a used quarter, that did it for me. Also had a cupped lip, didn’t see how he managed that without damage. I also think he thought outside of the box but not sure he followed OE procedures.

  • Paul

    He fixes cars like it is 1990. I wish we could still fix cars that way. It sucks cutting apart a car to change a rail that was a 4 hr reapair back in the 90s.

  • Timothy Stef

    That’s what was…may be in other area….Today, here in the state can not do that! It is not OEM Procedure, I start working like that,in far east, but when I begin doing it professional, for insurance repairs, that procedure is not correct. Can be sue for that repairs. A I-Car Certify repairer do a different procedure. The resistance of the metal is lost !!!!

