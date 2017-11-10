Body Shop Business
Salvage/Hogrefe Auto Parts
One Person Dead After Explosion at Ohio Salvage Yard

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

WTVG 13 in Toledo, Ohio, is reporting that a man died at a salvage yard in the wake of an explosion and fire.

The fatality occurred at Hogrefe Auto Parts in Napoleon, Ohio. The man who died sets fire to vehicles for the junkyard, according to the WTVG 13 news report.

“When our crews arrived on scene, we arrived to a few vehicles that were on fire, heavy fire located at the incident with about three vehicles,” Napoleon Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien told the TV station.

OSHA and the Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

