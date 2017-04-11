Online Registration Open for AAPEX 2017 in Las Vegas

If you’re planning to attend AAPEX 2017 in Las Vegas, online registration is open at www.aapexshow.com/bw.

AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and will feature more than 2,200 exhibiting companies showcasing innovative products, services and technologies used to diagnose, service and maintain the approximately 1.2 billion vehicles on the road today.

The event will take place Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. For attendees, AAPEX online registration is $40 through Oct. 13.

Registration includes:

The expo

New product and new packaging showcases and awards

An all-new technology section

A general session keynote address

Let’s Tech presentations

AAPEXedu sessions, including a Service Professionals Program and a REMANedu Conference

Registration also includes networking with 44,000 targeted buyers and entry into the SEMA Show, a separate event taking place in Las Vegas the same week as AAPEX.

The fee for registering via fax or mail, instead of online, is $65 through Oct. 13. After Oct. 13, online and onsite registration will be $90, and $115 for fax or mail registrations.

AAPEX is a trade-only event and is not open to the general public.

In addition to registering early for AAPEX, attendees also should reserve their hotel rooms now for discounted rates at www.aapexshow.com/rooms. Attendees are encouraged to use onPeak, the official hotel partner of AAPEX, to ensure the lowest rates.

Approximately 158,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 140 countries are expected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.