Body Shop Business
News/Autonomous Vehicles
ago

Ontario, Michigan Launch Canada’s First Cross-Border Automated-Vehicle Test Drive

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

PPG-Painted Hot Rods Score Big at Goodguys Nationals

New Survey of Automakers Indicates Aluminum to Experience Unprecedented Growth Over Next Decade

Ontario, Michigan Launch Canada’s First Cross-Border Automated-Vehicle Test Drive

Bosch Survey: New Car Buyers are Bullish on Automated Vehicle Adoption

Most Expensive State for Car Insurance: Michigan

Dallas Couple Seeking $1 Million from Auto Body Shop that Glued Roof to Car: Lawsuit

Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

Anti-Steering Measure Dies After Maine Governor’s Veto

ProSpot PR-5 Rivet Gun System Approved for Tesla Repairs

Transportation officials from Michigan and Ontario said they’ve completed North America’s first national cross-border test of automated vehicles.

The test drive began in Detroit and continued from Windsor to Sarnia before crossing back over the border. The drive was scheduled to conclude in Traverse City, Mich., with the signing of a new agreement between Ontario and Michigan to continue collaboration in testing, developing and marketing automated- and connected-vehicle technology.

Magna International and Continental Automotive North America provided the demonstration vehicles, which have advanced driver-assistance features such as traffic-jam assist, lane-keeping assist and technology that measures driver fatigue, attention and engagement. Magna’s test vehicle is a 2015 Cadillac ATS, and Continental’s test vehicle is a Chrysler 300.

In 2016, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed a package of bills enabling automated vehicles to operate on roads across the state. Also in 2016, Ontario became the first province to establish a regulatory framework to permit testing of automated vehicles, making it the only province to have an automated-vehicle pilot program in Canada.

Ontario has six participants in its pilot program: the University of Waterloo, the Erwin Hymer Group, Blackberry QNX, Continental, X-Matik and Magna, according to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

The ministry noted that approximately 100 Ontario companies and organizations are involved in the automated- and connected-vehicle industry.

Show Full Article