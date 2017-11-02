OPS Partners with Volkswagen to Deploy Parts Procurement Technology Suite Nationwide

Overall Parts Solutions (OPS), a Grand Prairie, Texas-based provider of supply chain management solutions for the collision repair industry, announced a national partnership with Volkswagen Group of America.

Announced during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, OPS explained that the partnership involves integrating OPS’s advanced technologies in VW dealerships across the country to provide a single electronic pipeline to quickly identify, locate and deliver auto parts for collision repair facilities.

The OPS Technology Suite will power VW’s “Genuine Advantage Program” that enables dealers to better serve their customers by streamlining repairs and parts delivery, as well as expedite parts sales.

The OPS Technology Suite includes OPSTrax and TraxPod (parts procurement), ValuTrax (conquesting) and DeliveryTrax (logistics and driver management) that combine to provide a fully integrated, real-time workflow. The result is a more rapid, accurate order fulfillment and delivery for dealers as well as repair shops, according to OPS.

The system is designed to facilitate ordering, tracking, notification and delivery through a single, centralized electronic interface. Earlier this year, OPS conducted a successful pilot program with VW dealers and will deploy the OPS Technology Suite nationally during Q1 2018.

“OPS is pleased to deploy our highly innovative and game-changing software platform to the VW network of dealers,” said Nick Bossinakis, CEO of OPS. “We are confident that it will add immense value to VW’s brand promise to serve its stakeholders well.”

Dan Ducharme, Volkswagen Group of America’s senior manager of wholesale parts, added: “This dramatic, proven technology enhancement will carry our parts and repair service model into the 21st century. Like other business sectors, today’s auto collision customers now demand significant speed and agility from their parts suppliers. The OPS technology is a win-win solution for all parties in collision repair and will enable VW to meet that expectation.”