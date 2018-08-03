Body Shop Business
News/original one
ago

Original One Friday Fast Facts Video: VIN Matching

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Original One Friday Fast Facts Video: VIN Matching

CCAR's New YouTube Video Promotes OSHA's Safe + Sound Week

Nagy’s Pro Touch Becomes New Member of International Detailing Association

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions to Present Free Webinar

Trump Administration to Roll Back Obama-Era CAFE Standards

Rogue Insurance Adjusters, Repairers Arrested in Auto Scam Ring

California Auto Body Labor Rate Survey Bill Causes Controversy

Rhode Island Aftermarket Part Legislation Goes into Effect

Symach, DCR Systems Partner to Build Body Shop of the Future

Nissan to Use Ultra-Strong, High-Formability Steel in New Vehicles

Original One Parts has released another episode in their Fast Fact Friday video series. This week, Josh Kirbach and Avery Hodge discuss the importance of VIN matching.

Watch their video below:

Show Full Article