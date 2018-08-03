Original One Friday Fast Facts Video: VIN Matching
Original One Parts has released another episode in their Fast Fact Friday video series. This week, Josh Kirbach and Avery Hodge discuss the importance of VIN matching.
Watch their video below:
Original One Friday Fast Facts Video: VIN Matching
CCAR's New YouTube Video Promotes OSHA's Safe + Sound Week
Nagy’s Pro Touch Becomes New Member of International Detailing Association
Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions to Present Free Webinar
Rogue Insurance Adjusters, Repairers Arrested in Auto Scam Ring
California Auto Body Labor Rate Survey Bill Causes Controversy
Rhode Island Aftermarket Part Legislation Goes into Effect
Symach, DCR Systems Partner to Build Body Shop of the Future
Nissan to Use Ultra-Strong, High-Formability Steel in New Vehicles
Original One Parts has released another episode in their Fast Fact Friday video series. This week, Josh Kirbach and Avery Hodge discuss the importance of VIN matching.
Watch their video below: