Original One Parts Announces 2018 Lunch-and-Learn Events

Original One Parts, a St. Louis-based distributor of like-new OE crash parts, will present a series of lunch-and-learn events at various trade shows and conferences in 2018.

The free events, which include lunch, giveaways and raffle prizes, will show attendees how to use Original One Parts to reduce their cycle times.

  • Jan. 17-18 – Collision Industry Conference, Palm Springs, Calif.
  • March 16-18 – NORTHEAST 2018, Secaucus, N.J.
  • April 11-12 – Collision Industry Conference, Westminster, Colo.
  • April 11 – AASP-sponsored meeting at Original One Parts headquarters, St. Louis
  • Aug. 8-10 – NACE, Atlanta

Original One Parts offers re-conditioned, 100-percent OEM-certified harvested salvage parts.

To register for a free lunch-and-learn, visit the Original One Parts website.

