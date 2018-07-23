Body Shop Business
News/original one
ago

Original One Parts Opens New Distribution Center

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Registration Open for Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence Fall Convention and Seminar

CCC Names Dan Risley Vice President of Quality Repair and Market Development

AirPro Integrates OEM Position Statements with Scan Reports

BASF Announces New Director of Refinish Sales

AkzoNobel Helps Paint Picture of Hope in Fight to Save Coral Reefs

Illinois Auto Body Shop Files Class-Action Against State Farm

American Honda Releases Updated Position Statement on Glass Usage

Rogue Insurance Adjusters, Repairers Arrested in Auto Scam Ring

Vehicle Directs Man into Oncoming Traffic After ADAS Camera Was Not Calibrated

California Auto Body Labor Rate Survey Bill Causes Controversy

Original One Parts has announced the opening of its second Original One Parts Distribution Center in Dallas, Texas. The 20,670-square-foot Original One Parts facility will feature a training room and a showroom with sample parts and three bay doors in a space with distinctive architecture and progressive design elements. This facility will also be available for same-day will call.

“Our new Dallas location extends Original One Parts’ heritage of delivering extraordinary auto part solutions to more customers in a timely manner,” said Wade Hilburn, president of Original One Parts. “We’re excited to bring our model of cost-effective, efficient, certified original parts to this market space.”

Show Full Article