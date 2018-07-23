Original One Parts Opens New Distribution Center

Original One Parts has announced the opening of its second Original One Parts Distribution Center in Dallas, Texas. The 20,670-square-foot Original One Parts facility will feature a training room and a showroom with sample parts and three bay doors in a space with distinctive architecture and progressive design elements. This facility will also be available for same-day will call.

“Our new Dallas location extends Original One Parts’ heritage of delivering extraordinary auto part solutions to more customers in a timely manner,” said Wade Hilburn, president of Original One Parts. “We’re excited to bring our model of cost-effective, efficient, certified original parts to this market space.”