OTC Announces New Lightweight Aluminum Jacks and Stands in North America

OTC has introduced new stands, jacks and jack packs, constructed with durable, lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum to provide durability and longer service life. The new jacks and stands meet updated ASME PALD safety standards for lifting equipment and are available now in North America.

Aluminum Racing Service Jacks

New OTC racing service jacks help lift vehicles faster and higher, with added features that make them easier to use. The jacks offer two different weight capacities for shop needs:

OTC 1546 3-Ton Aluminum Racing Service Jack

55-lb. jack

Minimum height 3.6” with saddle removed; maximum height 19.2”

OTC 1532A 2-Ton Aluminum Racing Service Jack

51-lb. jack

Minimum height 3.4” with saddle removed; maximum height 18-5/8”

Side handles on the jacks allow for easy transport and loading for mobile service calls. Quick-lift hydraulic cylinders raise vehicles quickly with fewer pumps. A 4-foot padded lower handle protects rocker and door panels and provides maximum leverage to lift vehicles, while a rubber saddle protects the vehicle’s undercarriage and prevents slipping. The rubber saddle can be removed for an even lower profile to get under road-hugging vehicles. The jacks meet new PASE standards.

Aluminum Jack Stands

The new OTC lightweight jack stands offer an adjustable, broad range of holding heights with two different load capacities available:

OTC 1596 3-Ton Aluminum Jack Stands

Minimum height 9.5”; maximum holding height 15.6”

OTC 1582A 2-Ton Aluminum Jack Stands

Minimum height 9.5”; maximum holding height 15.16”

Equipped with six different holding positions and a flat, round base, the jack stands stay steady and do not dig into soft surfaces like asphalt. A seven-inch base and two-inch saddle securely holds a vehicle’s frame or undercarriage to offer firm support during repair. The stands meet new ANSI/PASE standards.

Aluminum Jack Packs

Providing shops and technicians with a ready-to-go package, OTC Jack Packs offer an all-in-one solution in two different capacities:

OTC 1547 3-Ton Aluminum Jack Pack

Includes the OTC 1546 Service Jack and OTC 1596 Jack Stands

OTC 1533A 2-Ton Aluminum Jack Pack

Includes the OTC 1532A Service Jack and OTC 1582A Jack Stands

OTC’s new aluminum stands, jacks and jack packs are now available through OTC’s distribution partners. For more information on OTC specialty tools, visit www.OTCTools.com.