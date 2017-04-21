OTC, a Bosch brand, has announced the release of Bravo 2.9, the latest update to its diagnostics software for the Encore.

The update includes new features as well as additions in diagnostic capabilities and increased vehicle coverage. In total, the release adds coverage for 656 new systems and 2,240 new vehicle-ECU combinations.

Key enhancements include the ability to share and edit previously saved and auto-navigate the “View Saved Tests” feature to the location where AST/ASDTC/DTC shared reports are saved. Improving on the language capability of the software, users now can retrieve freeze frames in both Spanish and French.

The VIN entry screen has been updated to only allow input of valid characters while also disabling auto text suggestions for easier inputs. Technicians now can pick which data items to load with the addition of a new custom data stream support within Special Tests.

Additional features of the Bravo 2.9 software enhancements include:

Additional coverage for the Ford MAF Sensor Confirmation Test; Ford Power Balance 2006-2016 now functions on cold startup

Added coverage for important GM SRS/BCM tests such as passenger presence sensor, re-zero passenger presence system and more

Expanded coverage for Nissan 2003-2015 MY for camera, cruise control, driver assist and other types of controllers

Toyota steering angle adjustment

Improved VW/Audi data stream groups added for many vehicles and systems

More information on the latest Bravo 2.9 software update release can be found at www.OTCTools.com/products/otc-encore.

Diagnostics for Life

All Encore owners can download the latest update now and take advantage of the new vehicle coverage and tests. Technicians with expiring subscriptions must renew their subscriptions to keep their lifetime warranty active, receive future coverage updates and benefit from the Diagnostics for Life program. Maximizing convenience, technicians can renew directly on Encore to save time.

The Diagnostics for Life program applies to existing and future purchasers of the Encore. To qualify for Diagnostics for Life, technicians must maintain an active, uninterrupted diagnostics subscription with OTC.