Outspoken Shop Owner Clay Hoberecht Looking for Attorney to Sue Insurers

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

Clay Hoberecht just wants to repair cars – and get paid for it. But as an independent body shop with no DRP agreements, that’s becoming increasingly difficult.

Hoberecht, owner of Best Body Shop in Wichita, Kan., made some waves with a recent video showing what happened when the shop followed an insurer’s repair plan to use aftermarket parts. While he says the video helped convince the insurer to pay Best Body Shop to complete the repair with OEM parts, Hoberecht continues to tussle with insurers over repair estimates and payments.

“It’s very apparent that they are just sticking it to me to put me out of business,” Hoberecht says in a Nov. 7 Facebook video. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to continue fighting.”

In the video, Hoberecht issues a call to his audience: “If you know an attorney who wants to jump on board with me and start doing what’s right in this industry, please tell them to give me a call. My number is (316) 516-3827.”

Hoberecht says his shop currently has five or six repair jobs that are mired in squabbles with the insurance companies.

“I know that I haven’t made myself extremely popular in the insurance world,” Hoberecht says. “Sorry guys, I want to do a repair that’s correct, and I know you guys don’t want to pay for that. So with that being said, it looks like my only option is to start suing insurance companies, which I never thought in a million years I’d be saying that as a body shop owner. I really thought that I’d just be repairing cars for the rest of my life.”

Hoberecht asserts that the industry has come to a point where “we either have to fight a battle or we have to do half-ass repairs.”

“That’s not an option for me to do a repair that is going to put your family at risk, and being that I’m the only one liable for those repairs, it’s my responsibility to make sure that your car is repaired the correct way and it is a design-based repair.”