Over 200 ABRA Auto Body & Glass Centers Earn NSF International Collision Repair Shop Certification

NSF International announced it has now certified more than 200 ABRA Auto Body & Glass repair centers via the NSF Collision Repair Shop Certification Program. ABRA was the first to earn NSF International collision repair certification.

“NSF International’s independent certification program goes beyond a typical validation program to evaluate a shop’s ability to conduct quality repairs,” said Dave Parzen, senior project manager, NSF International. “Repair shops certified by NSF International have been thoroughly evaluated to verify they provide high-quality repair and service to their customers.”

Added Scott Krohn, ABRA’s executive vice president of operations, “We are pleased to have more than 200 of our repair centers now certified by NSF International and continue to work toward earning NSF certification for every ABRA repair center location. Independent NSF International certification is confirmation of our ongoing commitment to providing superior quality repairs and exceptional customer service.”

To earn NSF International certification, each of ABRA’s certified repair centers must meet and continue to conform to the following requirements and are audited at a minimum annually:

Perform high-quality, consistent repairs

Use and maintain proper equipment for the job

Have qualified and trained personnel

Use quality parts for repairs

Respond promptly to complaints and consumer feedback

Utilize modern computer estimation systems

Provide excellent customer service

Shops, distributors, insurers and manufacturers of automotive parts and recyclers seeking information about NSF International’s automotive certification programs can visit nsfautomotive.com, email [email protected] or call (734) 214-6271.