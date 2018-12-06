Body Shop Business
Florida Body Shop Owner Keeps Business Running After Paint Booth Fire

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

A body shop in Florida recently had a fire that destroyed its paint booth and the vehicle inside of it, according to an article by the Floridian.

Hollis Body Shop owner Tony Holland told the paper that he was expecting a mobile booth to be delivered Monday so that operations could continue as normal while the paint booth is being rebuilt.

According to the article, an employee was working on a car in the booth when he looked up to see a ceiling filter falling down on fire. He was able to make it out but the fire destroyed the vehicle.

Holland, who has owned the business 17 years, is grateful that his long-time painter and friend got out unharmed as well as the firefighters who contained the fire.

