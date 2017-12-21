Pacific Auto Company, a Los Angeles-based distributor of auto body and cooling parts, recently earned automotive parts distributor certification from NSF International for its California locations in North Hollywood, Ontario, Orange and Paramount.

Pacific Auto Company’s South El Monte, Calif., location has been NSF-certified since 2016.

To meet NSF International certification requirements, Pacific Auto Company locations must have:

An ISO 9001-certified quality management system

Business liability insurance

Effective records management and inventory tracking systems to track orders and parts through the supply chain

Customer service procedures requiring timely order processing and communications

A defective parts procedure including a customer part complaint process

A formal corrective-action process for complaints and an immediate recall plan (to be used as needed)

Annual facility audits to maintain certification

Pacific Auto Company is authorized to use the NSF-certified distributor mark on its website and in promotional materials. The certified locations also appear in NSF International’s online certification listings.

“The fact that Pacific Auto Company has four additional NSF-certified distributor locations in California is great news for shops, insurers and consumers who want high-quality parts,” said Bob Frayer, global managing director, automotive certification, for NSF International. “NSF International certification provides assurance that the company has systems in place to address traceability and quality issues.”

For more information about NSF International’s automotive certification programs, visit www.nsfautomotive.com or email [email protected].