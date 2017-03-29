The 2017 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference will feature an Innovation Fair and a meet-up for young auto care professionals, in addition to previously announced keynote presentations and educational sessions.

The PBES community of the Auto Care Association recently announced the full schedule for its annual conference, slated for May 16-18 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

A regional meet-up for the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) will take place on May 17. YANG is an Auto Care Association community that caters to auto care professionals who are 39 and under.

“The PBES leadership has embraced the idea of mentoring the next generation of industry professionals, and we are really excited about all of our attending companies inviting an additional up-and-comer in their company,” said Keith Bell, U.S. sales manager-east for AkzoNobel and chairman of the PBES Committee.

The Innovation Fair on May 18 will showcase “revolutionary product and service offerings that will help distributors experience new ways to transform their business model,” according to show organizers.

“The Innovation Fair is a unique opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers to feature revolutionary products in an intimate networking setting that will appeal to all of the attendees,” said Joe Mattos, vice president corporate project manager for National Coatings & Supplies and PBES Committee member.

The conference is open to PBES community members and non-members. Attendees can register on the Auto Care Association website. Hotel reservations are due by April 14 to qualify for the group discounted rate.

For more information, contact Paul Fiore at [email protected] or (301) 666-6664.