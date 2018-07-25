Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Cooper Color

Body Shop Business
Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced it has completed the acquisition of Cooper Color, Inc. The acquisition adds two locations in Missouri and Illinois and further expands PSE’s market presence in the midwestern U.S. Cooper Color was founded in 1997 and operates locations in Arnold, Missouri and Bellville, Ill.

“Cooper Color is a strong PPG Platinum Distributor with a solid reputation of providing industry-leading products and value-added services in the St. Louis and surrounding markets,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE. “We are excited to welcome the Cooper Color team members to the PSE organization.”

Dave Cooper, founder and owner of Cooper Color, will join PSE as part of the regional leadership team. He will continue to ensure that his team services their customers at a high level while driving continued growth in the region.

“On behalf of the entire Cooper Color team, we are extremely proud to join the PSE team and excited about the future as we continue to grow our business,” said Cooper. “PSE’s high service model, strong industry commitment and shared core values made this a natural fit.”

“We are excited about the future opportunities that Dave and the Cooper Color team will bring to the organization,” added Mayette. “This acquisition marks another important milestone for PSE as we expand our footprint into Missouri and Illinois. We continue to focus on being an active acquirer of strategic distributors in the midwest and nationally to support our aggressive growth initiatives.”

