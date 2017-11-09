Body Shop Business
Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

When it comes to analyzing collision damage and estimating the repair cost, is the quicker option the better option?

KTVE-10 in West Monroe, La., tackles the question in a Nov. 8 news piece on the rise of photo-based estimating.

In the segment, Loretta Worters of the Insurance Information Institute asserts that photo-based estimating is a faster, more convenient way for consumers to submit collision claims. “I think it’s really a great tool that people should start thinking about using,” she tells the TV station.

Matt Parker, owner of Parker Auto Body in West Monroe, La., provides a different perspective on photo-based estimating apps.

“They can’t see all the damage,” he tells KTVE-10. “So the only way you’re going to know about all the damage is to take it to a shop, let them tear it down and find out what kind of damage is hidden.”

For more, read “Crash & Click: The Rise of Car Damage Photo Claims.”

    I have yet to see a single fair, comprehensive photo estimate. In many states, its still illegal to write estimates from photos- and the reasons are clear. you CAN NOT write a good estimate from a photo! A photo cannot see those minute details, like cracked paint, and lightly twisted or warbled panels- much less get down deep, and see all that broken up plastic hidden up in behind the bumpers. Anything the insurance industry champions as being “good for the customers” is anything but. Its yet another way to try to fleece the consumer, and bury body shops under a mountain of phone calls and additional damage claims. Insurance companies have little interest in paying claims, and are focused on one thing- the almighty buck. Its just another ploy to rob customers and body shops.

    Most photo App estimates double or triple by the time repairs are complete. Some customers are driving unsafe vehicles, because the customer doesn’t know what to look for, what to photograph, and the Insurance wants to write a bare-bones estimate, figuring the cheapest used or aftermarket parts they can, avaiable or not, in hopes that the customer will cash-out and not have the car fixed. The Insurance is hoping they don’t get a call from a shop about a supplement. This is unfair to the customer. Customers certainly have the right to not get their car fixed, assuming there is no lien on it, however they are also due the full amount it would take to fix their car correctly at a legitimate, reputable shop. Laying off field adjusters and putting the estimating and photo process responsibilities on the customer and the shop is only making these companies more money. And let’s face it, isn’t that what they are all about anyway? It’s not about fixing the car right, or what is best for the customer. It’s about their bottom line.

