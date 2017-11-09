Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating
When it comes to analyzing collision damage and estimating the repair cost, is the quicker option the better option?
KTVE-10 in West Monroe, La., tackles the question in a Nov. 8 news piece on the rise of photo-based estimating.
In the segment, Loretta Worters of the Insurance Information Institute asserts that photo-based estimating is a faster, more convenient way for consumers to submit collision claims. “I think it’s really a great tool that people should start thinking about using,” she tells the TV station.
Matt Parker, owner of Parker Auto Body in West Monroe, La., provides a different perspective on photo-based estimating apps.
“They can’t see all the damage,” he tells KTVE-10. “So the only way you’re going to know about all the damage is to take it to a shop, let them tear it down and find out what kind of damage is hidden.”
For more, read “Crash & Click: The Rise of Car Damage Photo Claims.”
