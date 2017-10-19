Parts Chain LLC Earns NSF International Automotive Parts Distributor Certification

NSF International announced it has recently certified Parts Chain LLC in Salt Lake City, Utah, to NSF International’s distributor certification program. In order to become an NSF International certified parts distributor, the locally owned and operated automotive parts distributor met all certification requirements and will undergo ongoing quality system audits to maintain certification. The requirements include:

ISO 9001 certification of quality management practices

Business liability insurance

Effective records management and inventory tracking systems to track orders and parts through the supply chain

Customer service procedures requiring timely order processing and communications

A defective parts procedure including a customer part complaint process

A formal corrective action process for complaints and an immediate recall plan (to use should the situation arise)

“Parts Chain is a great addition to the growing list of NSF-certified automotive parts distributors providing Salt Lake City area consumers, repair shops and insurers with high quality parts and the assurance of having a system in place to address parts traceability, complaint tracking and quality issues,” said Bob Frayer, global managing director, Automotive Certification, NSF International.

For meeting these requirements, Parts Chain is now authorized to use the NSF International Certified Distributor mark on its website and in promotional materials. Parts Chain appears on NSF International’s online certification listings with all other NSF-certified distributors.

“By earning the NSF International certification and supplying a quality NSF certified part, Parts Chain can reassure repair shops and customers that they are purchasing a quality alternative to an OEM replacement part,” said Greg Southwick, manager of Parts Chain LLC.