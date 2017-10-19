Body Shop Business
News/NSF International
ago

Parts Chain LLC Earns NSF International Automotive Parts Distributor Certification

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

National Auto Body Council Receives Prestigious National ‘Power of A’ Summit Award

Parts Chain LLC Earns NSF International Automotive Parts Distributor Certification

I-CAR Offers Overview of Lane-Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist

Motor Guard Introduces Latest Stud Welder Kit

CARSTAR Wally's Auto Body Pays Tribute to Vietnam Veterans

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

NSF International announced it has recently certified Parts Chain LLC in Salt Lake City, Utah, to NSF International’s distributor certification program. In order to become an NSF International certified parts distributor, the locally owned and operated automotive parts distributor met all certification requirements and will undergo ongoing quality system audits to maintain certification. The requirements include:

  • ISO 9001 certification of quality management practices
  • Business liability insurance
  • Effective records management and inventory tracking systems to track orders and parts through the supply chain
  • Customer service procedures requiring timely order processing and communications
  • A defective parts procedure including a customer part complaint process
  • A formal corrective action process for complaints and an immediate recall plan (to use should the situation arise)

“Parts Chain is a great addition to the growing list of NSF-certified automotive parts distributors providing Salt Lake City area consumers, repair shops and insurers with high quality parts and the assurance of having a system in place to address parts traceability, complaint tracking and quality issues,” said Bob Frayer, global managing director, Automotive Certification, NSF International.

For meeting these requirements, Parts Chain is now authorized to use the NSF International Certified Distributor mark on its website and in promotional materials. Parts Chain appears on NSF International’s online certification listings with all other NSF-certified distributors.

“By earning the NSF International certification and supplying a quality NSF certified part, Parts Chain can reassure repair shops and customers that they are purchasing a quality alternative to an OEM replacement part,” said Greg Southwick, manager of Parts Chain LLC.

Show Full Article