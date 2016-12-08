Fix Auto USA has signed an agreement for PartsTrader to be a recommended partner. PartsTrader’s platform will now be leveraged by Fix Auto’s independently owned and operated body shops for the benefit of their insurance carrier and vehicle owner customers.

“Collision repair facilities using the PartsTrader platform to search and compare for parts within their marketplace can access more competitive quotes and significantly reduce their return rates,” said PartsTrader CEO Rob Cooper. “Fix Auto owner-operators will not only gain margin on parts purchases, benefit from accurate parts shipments and improve their shop’s bottom line, they’ll be able to deliver increased value to their insurance partners by reducing cycle time, improving severity and ultimately delivering a better experience to vehicle owner customers.”

With increasing utilization of the PartsTrader platform, PartsTrader states that Fix Auto will begin to see greater efficiencies emerge as the workflow is standardized across the network. Fix Auto locations will gain access to a comprehensive supplier network for competitive parts sourcing. Fix Auto will also be able to access PartsTrader’s data analytics based on actual quotes and orders in a body shop’s specific market. This information is updated each time a parts-related transaction occurs and can be used by members as factual documentation to support purchases.

“Entering into a partnership with PartsTrader is exciting since it allows our franchise locations continued operational improvements and our customers the opportunity to realize these efficiencies,” said Fix Auto President and COO Paul Gange. “Fix Auto is committed to help members succeed by making available to them the best possible tools and the PartsTrader suite stands as the latest example of that commitment.”