PartsTrader Markets Limited Names Thomas O’Brien Chairman of the Board

PartsTrader has announced the appointment of Thomas (Tom) O’Brien as chairman of the board of directors for PartsTrader Markets Limited (PTML). PTML is the parent company of PartsTrader LLC.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the PartsTrader board,” said O’Brien. “With the organization’s commitment to innovation and open integration, PartsTrader will continue to be the industry-leading online marketplace for auto collision repair parts.”

O’Brien brings extensive industry experience to this leadership role. Prior to joining the PTML board, he was the CEO of Insurance Auto Auctions from 2000 to 2014. While there, he spearheaded IAA’s growth from a small, regional company to the leading live and live-online global salvage vehicle auction company. In 2004, an equity firm acquired the publicly-traded IAA and the company became private. In 2007, the company combined with ADESA Auto Auctions and became part of KAR Auction Services. KAR became a public company traded on the NYSE in 2013. He served on the boards of IAA and KAR Auction Services during his tenure as CEO of IAA.

O’Brien is based in Chicago, where PartsTrader LLC has its main U.S. office.

PartsTrader Markets Limited is based in Wellington, New Zealand.