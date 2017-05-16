PartsTrader Says New OnPart Integration Allows Suppliers to Take on More Business

OnPart’s new PartsTrader Integration is now available for dealers, aftermarket suppliers and recyclers selling collision repair parts. With the ability to seamlessly integrate a supplier’s inventory, PartsTrader states that the parts sales team is more responsive to customers and can deliver significantly more quotes in the same amount of time. Suppliers using the new OnPart integration can now respond to quote requests in a fraction of the time, PartsTrader claims, creating more opportunities for the parts team to close more sales.

Users of the integration can work within the PartsTrader platform with no new software to learn. Inventory information is viewed directly within the PartsTrader quoting screen. Key information, including matching part options, is included on the PartsTrader dashboard and eliminates the need to switch between different programs.

For dealers, OnPart integrates the entire OEM catalog, not just the on-hand inventory, and allows dealers to set custom pricing instead of automatically quoting list price on each request.

Recyclers can now use OnPart to seamlessly integrate with Pinnacle Professional, Hollander and other yard management system inventories.

For more information about this integration, visit www.getonpart.com or call (877) 465-6595.