Pay-Per-Mile Insurance Carrier Metromile Introduces Direct Repair Program, Automated Claims Processing

Pay-per-mile insurance carrier Metromile has launched a direct repair program and an automated system – powered by artificial intelligence – that enables customers to schedule collision repair and car rental and file claims through the insurer’s mobile app.

Asserting that the insurance claims process has been “plagued by the seemingly endless back and forth” between insurance carriers, auto body shops, rental providers and consumers, San Francisco-based Metromile said the new app features demonstrate “Metromile’s commitment to enhancing the overall customer experience, lowering consumer costs and bringing technology to the forefront of the insurance industry.”

The new features leverage AVA, the company’s artificial-intelligence claims system.

“Introduced earlier this year, AVA is a first-of-its kind smart claims system designed to speed up the process of verifying and paying out insurance claims through Metromile’s mobile app,” the company explained. “Using Metromile Pulse sensor data, AVA can reconstruct the scene of an accident to instantly determine if claim details are accurate. If the claim is verified, Metromile is able to automatically approve payments within seconds.”

Qualifying customers now can “opt-in” to automate the identification, management and payment of collision repair and rental providers within Metromile’s preferred network through the mobile app or online dashboard. Qualifying customers also can choose to automate claim reimbursement directly through AVA, the company announced.

“We strive to provide the fastest and simplest claims experience for our customers, and we are successfully doing that by leveraging automation and artificial intelligence,” said Dan Preston, CEO at Metromile. The new app features “further expedite the claims process by taking those repair, rental and reimbursement claims experiences mobile, ultimately getting our customers back don the road faster.”

Here’s an overview of the new features:

DRP – During the claims-submission process, AVA will provide a list of local repair shops participating in the DRP, and customers will be able to select their preferred shop through the Metromile mobile app or dashboard. AVA will pay the repairer automatically and notify customers of repair updates, changes to pricing or delays in service. In a video demonstration of the new app features, the app displays a legal notice of consumers’ right to choose their own collision repairer, and states that “Metromile will honor any repair shop of your choice.”

– During the claims-submission process, AVA will provide a list of local repair shops participating in the DRP, and customers will be able to select their preferred shop through the Metromile mobile app or dashboard. AVA will pay the repairer automatically and notify customers of repair updates, changes to pricing or delays in service. In a video demonstration of the new app features, the app displays a legal notice of consumers’ right to choose their own collision repairer, and states that “Metromile will honor any repair shop of your choice.” Rental cars – Eligible policyholders with rental coverage will have the ability to rent a car directly from the Metromile mobile app or dashboard with AVA’s assistance. For example, customers can rent a car directly from Enterprise Rent-A-Car through AVA and choose from a list of Enterprise locations to schedule their rental car. AVA will reimburse Enterprise up to $30 per day.

– Eligible policyholders with rental coverage will have the ability to rent a car directly from the Metromile mobile app or dashboard with AVA’s assistance. For example, customers can rent a car directly from Enterprise Rent-A-Car through AVA and choose from a list of Enterprise locations to schedule their rental car. AVA will reimburse Enterprise up to $30 per day. Claims payments – Eligible customers can elect to have AVA automate the collection of payment details and the disbursement of ACH or check payments, through Metromile’s mobile app. AVA will walk policyholders through the payment setup process within minutes, “eliminating the inevitable mistranslation of payment details.” “This latest innovation improves the customer experience and lowers costs by ending the tedious back and forth both claims adjustors and consumers experience following a covered accident,” according to Metromile.

Metromile’s pay-per-mile car insurance – available in seven states – saves low-mileage drivers an average of $500 a year, according to the company. The insurance carrier’s app and in-car telematics device “give customers visibility into their car’s general health and usage, as well as pinpoint their car’s exact location via the vehicle locator, and help customers avoid parking tickets via the app’s street-sweeping alerts (in select cities).”