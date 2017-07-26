Pay-Per-Mile Insurance Provider Introduces Automated Claims System

Pay-per-mile insurance provider Metromile has launched a new automated claims system powered by the company’s artificial-intelligence “smart claims assistant,” AVA.

“Gone are the days where filing a claim requires faxing in statements, waiting for damage to be physically inspected, tedious phone calls and playing the waiting game,” the company said. “AVA takes care of all of this, verifying claims in seconds and quickly and accurately resolving them.”

AVA also will be able to issue instant payments and assist with scheduling repairs, according to Metromile.

Using Metromile Pulse sensor data, AVA can reconstruct the accident scene and instantly determine if claim details are accurate. If verified, the claim can be approved within seconds and AVA notifies the customer of the expedited claim, according to the company.

Depending on the method chosen by the customer, payment can be in their bank account within days of filing, Metromile said. Behind the scenes, Metromile has a team of data scientists utilizing machine-learning capabilities and continuously teaching AVA new skills to further expedite the claims process, according to the company.

“We strive to provide a fair, accurate and seamless claims experience,” Metromile CEO Dan Preston said. “Instead of relying on traditionally complex processes to handle customers’ claims, our machine-learning platform removes the friction associated with getting your car back as soon as possible. The future of insurance is frictionless and fairly priced, which is all enabled by smart use of data. AVA enables us to automate traditional claims handling tasks, allowing our adjusters to do what they do best, service our customers.”

When AVA flags details that need to be further reviewed, Metromile’s in-house claims team is equipped with internally developed software that helps them investigate and close the claim quickly and fairly.

At launch, AVA will only be available for certain claim types, with expanded eligibility and advanced automated features rolling out in the coming months.

Metromile’s pay-per-mile car insurance saves low-mileage drivers $500 on average each year, according to the company.

In addition, Metromile’s smart driving app and in-car telematics device give customers visibility into their car’s general health and usage, as well as pinpoint their car’s exact location via the vehicle locator, and help customers avoid parking tickets via the app’s street-sweeping alerts.

Metromile’s pay-per-mile insurance is available in seven states, including California, Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, and the company said it plans to offer pay-per-mile insurance nationwide.