PB&E Supplier Wesco Group Completes Merger with KC Auto Paint

The Wesco Group announced that it has completed its merger with the KC Auto Paint family of companies.

KC Auto Paint opened its first store in 1978 in Spokane, Wash. Under the leadership of Bob Cross, the KC family of companies has since grown to three PB&E warehouse locations, three equipment divisions and 20 store locations in five Western states.

Bob Cross has agreed to join the Wesco Group as a principal partner and help manage the various business units as the company grows into new markets.

Cross said his relationship with Wesco over the years made the decision easy. He pointed to Wesco’s philosophy of taking care of all of its customers’ needs – from a roll of tape to installation to maintaining their vital equipment. Wesco’s customer-first mentality made the merger a perfect fit, Cross said.

“We are excited to welcome the KC family of businesses,” added Lloyd White, president of the Lynnwood, Wash.-based Wesco Group. “The combined synergies of these two companies will benefit our customers, our employees and our vendors alike. We are confident this partnership will create additional opportunities to accelerate the many growth initiatives already underway, and we are thrilled with this opportunity.”

The combined Wesco Group of companies now sells and services 10 Western states from 61 store locations, seven distribution centers and six equipment divisions, making it the largest privately owned paint distributor in the United States.