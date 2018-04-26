Body Shop Business
PBES Conference Innovation Fair Offers Networking with Top PBE Manufacturers

The Innovation Fair at the Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists’ (PBES) annual spring conference May 16-18 in Austin, Texas, will offer attendees the opportunity to interact with the most innovative manufacturers in the paint, body and equipment supply business and learn how they are leveraging disruption to help them grow their business. Attendees can experience products and services that enable their distributorships to prosper in this disruptive industry.

Features of the Innovation Fair include:

  • Direct and convenient access to many of the industry’s top associated product manufacturers
  • See products focused on production, profitability and repair improvement
  • Get to know the manufacturers you support and vice versa
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS and Cellular) raffle prize available
  • Free with registration to the PBES 2018 Conference (conference discounts available to first-time attendee distributors age 39 and under!)

For more information and to register, visit www.autocare.org/pbes or contact PBES Committee Liaison Paul Fiore at (301) 654-6664, ext. 1036 or [email protected].

