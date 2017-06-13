PDA Appoints Industry Veteran Jeff Mucci as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Property Damage Appraisers (PDA) announced Jeff Mucci as the new chief sales and marketing officer. Mucci is a seasoned business professional with more than 25 years of experience in business development, insurance claims leadership, contract and vendor management.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff join the PDA leadership team,” said Tom Dolfay, CEO of PDA. “He brings a great depth of knowledge and years of experience in the insurance industry that are extremely beneficial to the role. We look forward to even better results with Jeff leading the sales and marketing teams.”

Mucci will lead strategy and tactical planning initiatives for sales and marketing, targeted towards existing and new markets. He will work to create a vision, strategy and plan to drive revenue growth and market share penetration.

Prior to his promotion, Mucci served as the vice president of sales and marketing at PDA. Before joining PDA, he was the vice president, business development and the vice president, material damage at Catastrophe Solutions International. He also served as a material damage claims/vendor manager at Safe Auto Insurance Co., a material damage and salvage director at Westfield Group of Companies and a senior field claims representative at Farmers Insurance Group of Companies.

Mucci received a Bachelor of Arts in business and economics from Muskingum College.